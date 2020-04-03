First COVID death confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government reported the State's first death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The deceased was 55 years old and hailed from Kummaripalem on Vijayawada city outskirts.

According to a bulletin issued by A. Srikanth, nodal officer for COVID contaiment, the person was admitted to the government hospital in Vijayawada at 11.30 a.m. on March 30 and breathed his last within an hour.

He complained of chest pain, diabetes and hypertension.

He was suspected to have contracted the disease from his son who had returned from Delhi on March 17 and subsequently tested COVID positive.

Twenty-nine persons who were in contact with the father-son duo were identified and sent to quarantine. The travel history of the son was furnished to the Central government.