First cancer hospital in Vizianagaram district will be ready by December 20, says charitable trust founder

The first ever cancer hospital being constructed in Vizianagaram district will be ready to serve the patients suffering from the chronic disease from December 20 in Mangalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal in the district, according to the founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust Raparthi Jagadish Babu.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that doctor Vijayasri Uppalapati Foundation and Sri Gurudeva Trust were constructing the 100-bed hospital in Mangalapalem, where a 50- bed hospital was already serving other patients for the last three years.

According to him, the Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju has associated with the Gurudeva Trust after the untimely death of his wife Vijayasri, who was a doctor. The Foundation was contributing around ₹3.5 crore and the Trust would spend around ₹6.5 crore for the construction of the hospital. The Trust had provided land free of cost. The cancer hospital would enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gitam Institute of Medical Science Research (GIMSR) to serve the cancer patients under the supervision of expert doctors.

“Fortunately, several public representatives of the North Andhra region assured to allocate local area development funds to provide state-of-the-art medical equipment for the hospital. District Collector B.R. Ambedkar, who visited the Trust a couple of days ago, assured to extend the government’s support for the hospital as it would cater to the needs of cancer patients of the district,” said Mr.Jagadish Babu. He said that the regular 50-bed hospital and artificial limbs supply wing would function as usual along with the cancer hospital.

