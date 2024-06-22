First Cabinet meet of new A.P. govt. on June 24; 5 first files signed by Naidu to be ratified

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government headed by four-time Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to be held on June 24 (Monday) at 10 a.m. at the First Block of the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district.

The Cabinet is expected to ratify the first five files signed by Mr. Naidu, which were related to the promises made as part of the election manifesto — notification for a mega DSC, enhancing social security pension from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, withdrawal of the AP Land Titling Act, revival of Anna Canteens and taking up a Skill Census.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the issues pertaining to the volunteers system, which led to a controversy just before the elections necessitating the intervention of the Election Commission of India. The sources in the government informed that more than one lakh volunteers had resigned reportedly under pressure from the then Ministers and YSRCP MLAs.

Some volunteers lodged complaints against the YSRCP leaders for allegedly forcing them to resign.

The Chief Minister has given an assurance that the honorarium of the volunteers would be doubled to ₹10,000 from the present ₹5,000.

The government is considering changing the names of some welfare schemes and the relevant proposals are also likely to be ratified by the Cabinet, according to the sources at the Secretariat.

