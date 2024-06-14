GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Cabinet meet, Assembly session likely on June 18, 19

Arrangements being made for holding the session, allocation of office spaces to parties

Published - June 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - AMARAVATI 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Andhra Pradesh State Assembly.

A view of Andhra Pradesh State Assembly. | Photo Credit: RAJU V

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is likely to hold the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 18 while the first session of the newly-formed Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to be held on June 19, according to the sources at the Secretariat.  

Following the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers on Friday, they are making preparations to take charge at the Secretariat. 

Mr. Naidu directed the Ministers to review their departments thoroughly, so as to get a grasp of the state of affairs there.

On June 13, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu told the media that the State government would release department-specific White Papers which would reveal various issues pertaining to each department.  

Mr. Naidu is also going to review the functioning of each department before publishing the White Papers. 

It has been the contention of Mr. Naidu that the YSRCP government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not show accountability and concealed Government Orders, Gazettes and other key documents during its five-year regime.  

Allocation of office space

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Legislative Assembly are readying offices for the legislature parties based on their strength. The NDA has 164 members — TDP 135, JSP 21 and BJP eight — in the House of 175, while the YSRCP has 11 members.

P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, secretary general to the State Legislature, told The Hindu on Friday that they have been making all arrangements for the Assembly session but were yet to receive any communication on the schedule of the session.

The allocation of the office spaces is to be finalised by the new Speaker of the Assembly, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.