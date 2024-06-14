First Cabinet meet, Assembly session likely on June 18, 19

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is likely to hold the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 18 while the first session of the newly-formed Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to be held on June 19, according to the sources at the Secretariat.

Following the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers on Friday, they are making preparations to take charge at the Secretariat.

Mr. Naidu directed the Ministers to review their departments thoroughly, so as to get a grasp of the state of affairs there.

On June 13, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu told the media that the State government would release department-specific White Papers which would reveal various issues pertaining to each department.

Mr. Naidu is also going to review the functioning of each department before publishing the White Papers.

It has been the contention of Mr. Naidu that the YSRCP government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not show accountability and concealed Government Orders, Gazettes and other key documents during its five-year regime.

Allocation of office space

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Legislative Assembly are readying offices for the legislature parties based on their strength. The NDA has 164 members — TDP 135, JSP 21 and BJP eight — in the House of 175, while the YSRCP has 11 members.

P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, secretary general to the State Legislature, told The Hindu on Friday that they have been making all arrangements for the Assembly session but were yet to receive any communication on the schedule of the session.

The allocation of the office spaces is to be finalised by the new Speaker of the Assembly, he added.