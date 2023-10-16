HamberMenu
First bird survey conducted in Nallamala forests in Andhra Pradesh

Surveyors spotted around 100 bird species in the Nallamala ranges in just two sessions of the survey, says District Forest Officer

October 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NANDYAL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Surveyors taking part in the first bird survey in Nallamala forests in Nandyal district on Sunday.

Surveyors taking part in the first bird survey in Nallamala forests in Nandyal district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar has organised a two-day bird survey in the Nallamala forests for the first time in the Nandyal district. The survey and nature walk were organised on October 14 and 15.

There were over 150 applications from candidates interested in doing the bird survey, said the officials. Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is the largest Tiger Reserve in India and is home to diverse wildlife.

The DFO said that the surveyors spotted around 100 bird species in the Nallamala ranges in just two sessions of the survey. “The survey is a success. We hope to continue the program in future,” he said.

Rupak, the survey coordinator, said that this was the first bird survey program in Nallamala involving the public. The results were wonderful. “We are going to start more programs after Dussera. People should know about their beautiful forest and its wildlife,” he said.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahamananda Reddy also joined the survey sessions and appreciated the initiative taken up by the Forest Department.

