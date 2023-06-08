HamberMenu
First batch of Haj pilgrims leaves from Guntur

The pilgrims will return to their homes after completing the 41-day pilgrimage

June 08, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrims in Guntur on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrims in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The first batch of Haj pilgrims started their pilgrimage from Guntur to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari flagged off the buses transporting the pilgrims from the temporary Haj House located at Nambur village near Guntur on the national highway. The buses carried 170 passengers from Haj House to Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada, from where they will be travelling to Jeddah, the gateway to the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

The pilgrims will return to their homes after completing the 41-day pilgrimage.

“For the first time after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State government is sponsoring the holy pilgrimage of Hajis. There are a total of 1,814 Hajis going this year. This tour will continue from June 7 to June 19. The State government has been spending an additional ₹80,000 on each Haji. The government already deposited ₹14.5 crore into the personal accounts of all these beneficiaries, well before they started their journey,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, thanking Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his generosity.

