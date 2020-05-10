Andhra Pradesh

First batch of foreign returnees arriving today

Arrangements made for screening, quarantine facilities

The State government has made arrangements for screening the first batch of people returning from foreign countries, including the US, on May 11 and sending them to quarantine centres soon after their landing at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada airports. It has also taken steps to bring back people reaching airports in other States.

In a review meeting with the officials of Health, Medical and Family Welfare and other departments concerned on Sunday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that the foreign returnees be provided special transportation to quarantine facilities and other necessary measures taken for providing treatment to COVID-positive cases and keeping others under observation.

Further relaxation

Reviewing the status of lockdown, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said shops and commercial establishments could be opened between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in permitted areas subject to the guidelines laid down by the Central government.

He further called upon the officials to ensure public safety, especially during inter-State transportation, post lockdown and to focus on the control measures to be taken at 11 check-posts on the borders with other States.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the situation in R.R. Venkatapuram and the adjoining areas in Visakhapatnam city whose residents were affected by the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant a few days ago.

He sought a report on the treatment being given to those who fell seriously ill after inhaling the poisonous gas.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the company had initiated steps required to prevent any problem.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered them to allow people to return to their villages only after ruling out the possibility of any further leak of toxic gases.

