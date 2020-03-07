First all-women crew train blazes a new trail

Crew members gather before the departure of the train at the Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

07 March 2020 01:32 IST

Flagged off in Vijayawada, it reaches Tirupati as per schedule

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) operated an all-women crew train from Vijayawada to Tirupati on Friday. The train was arranged to mark the International Women’s Day celebrations.

Women officers of different wings, including station master Sunaina, public relations officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, points woman Nazma and other staff, flagged off the train in the Vijayawada station, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

“The first all-women crew train has been operated to enlighten the people on gender equality and women employees proved that they can perform better. All the crew on the Adilabad-Tirupati train, No.17406, discharged their duties well,” the DRM told The Hindu.

The crew on board were: K. Shanthi (sr. assistant loco pilot), L. Radha (guard), Railway Protection Force head constables P. Shyamala, S. Siva Kumari and Dhana Kumari, chief ticket inspector K. Krishnaveni, Uma Maheswari, Aruna Kumari and S. Naga Lakshmi (travelling ticket inspectors), D. Susmita (TTI/sleeper) and K.L. Prasanna Sr. TE/sleeper.

“Many other women officers monitored the running of the train from different stations en route. The train successfully reached the destination as per the schedule,” the DRM said and congratulated the staff.