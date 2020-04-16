First 2 positive patients of Ananta discharged

The first two COVID-19 positive patients in Anantapur district were discharged on Thursday night as both of them tested negative two consecutive times after their treatment period was over.

A 36-year-old woman of Hindupur, who had visited Mecca and a 10-year-old boy from Lepakshi, who was a primary contact of another person, who had visited Mecca, were hale and hearty, said district Collector Gandham Chandrudu while giving a send off to the duo with everyone present there clapping.

Pat for doctors

They were taken by an ambulance from the KIMS Saveera COVID-19 Hospital in the city to their respective places. The two were admitted to the Hindupur Government Hospital after they tested positive on March 29 and later shifted to the COVID Hospital. The Collector said the doctors and paramedical staff who made the recovery possible with their dedicated efforts deserved praise.

Additional DMHO Padmavathi had a chat with the recovered patients and said even after going home, they should take care of themselves by staying in self-isolation for the next 14 days and eating nutritious food. She said this would be a morale booster for the 17 COVID patients in the district still undergoing treatment.

The district administration would take care of both suspected and confirmed cases and none should panic if they notice the symptoms. They should try to maintain social distancing and should not venture out of their houses without purpose, the Collector said.