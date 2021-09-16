Firing between Security forces and Maoists at Andhra-Odisha border

Visakhapatnam

16 September 2021 16:51 IST

There were no casualties on either side

An exchange of fire took place between the Security forces of Odisha and the banned CPI (Maoist)near Kumikhari and Badli Pahad reserve forest area under the Boipariguda Police Station limits on the Koraput-Malkangiri border in Odisha, on Thursday morning.

There were no casualties on either side. But the Security forces recovered at least one 303 Lee Enfield rifle, some ammunition, Maoist literature, uniforms, medicines, 11 kit bags, a few knives, four detonators, two hand-held VHF sets, one portable welding machine and a few other things from the EoF site.

The operation was undertaken based on specific intelligence inputs on the movement of armed Maoist cadres. The operation involved personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and BSF.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, Dubashi Shankar alias Mahender was arrested somewhere close to that area and Sonal Madvi alias Kiran had surrendered in Koraput.