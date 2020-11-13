Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 13 November 2020 00:38 IST
Comments
Fireworks worth ₹2 lakh seized
Updated: 13 November 2020 00:38 IST
Police officials from the Special Branch along with the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at several grocery stores at Drivers Colony under Gajuwaka police station limits, after receiving information that fireworks were being allegedly stored and sold without any permissions, here on Thursday.
The teams reportedly seized fireworks worth ₹2 lakh in the raids. The case was handed over to Gajuwaka police station.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...