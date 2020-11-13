Fireworks worth ₹2 lakh seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:38 IST

Police officials from the Special Branch along with the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at several grocery stores at Drivers Colony under Gajuwaka police station limits, after receiving information that fireworks were being allegedly stored and sold without any permissions, here on Thursday.

The teams reportedly seized fireworks worth ₹2 lakh in the raids. The case was handed over to Gajuwaka police station.

Advertising

Advertising