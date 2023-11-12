Fireworks sellers see dull business on Day one in Vijayawada

November 12, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fireworks sellers, who have been allowed to set up stalls for three days for Deepavali in Vijayawada, had a lean day on Saturday.

Three places — Maakineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium, Labour Colony Grounds in One Town and Vajra Grounds near A Convention Hall — had been selected to set up the fireworks stalls.

Pavan, whose family is in the business for the past 20 years, says not much could be sold after getting permission on Friday night.

“Last year too it was a loss for us. Owing to the fire accident at a stall on the Gymkhana Grounds, which killed two people, the rest of us, not more than 12, were asked to set up the units on the outskirts of the city. But, it was too far for us. We had to keep all our crackers in the godown of the manufacturers,” says Pavan, who has set up a stall on Vajra Grounds.

Another seller from the same place, who did not wish to be named, says restrictions have been increased in the wake of the fire accident last year. “We hope the sales pick up after the evening,” he says, adding that the number of buyers gradually fell over the years. One invests anywhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh on these crackers, he says. The number of stalls too is falling as years pass.

“Earlier, up to 120 stalls used to be set up across the city when PWD grounds were available. This year, 60 stalls have been permitted as there are not many grounds in the city. Many want a place in the city, but owing to restrictions such as keeping at least three metres of space between two stalls, accommodating all of them is not possible,” says Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Raja, adding that each seller also has to bear the costs of two extinguishers, two drums full of water and 4-5 sand bags.