PENUMANTRA (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

25 September 2021 00:35 IST

Firecrackers worth ₹14 lakh seized

Advertising

Advertising

The police conducted raid on a house in Neggipudi village in West Godavari district on Friday and seized firecrackers worth about ₹14 lakh that were stored illegally. On a tip-off that crackers were hoarded illegally, the team raided the house and seized the stocks procured from Tamil Nadu. Police arrested one G. Sai Reddy, who stored the fire crackers without possessing any license.