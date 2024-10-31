ADVERTISEMENT

Firecracker laden two-wheeler explodes in Andhra Pradesh, one dies

Published - October 31, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Eluru (Andhra Pradesh)

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations

PTI

A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town on Thursday (October 31, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations.

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.

CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.

A case was registered and investigations was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US