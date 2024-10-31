GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Firecracker laden two-wheeler explodes in Andhra Pradesh, one dies

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations

Published - October 31, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Eluru (Andhra Pradesh)

PTI

A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town on Thursday (October 31, 2024), police said.

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations.

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.

CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.

A case was registered and investigations was on.

Published - October 31, 2024 07:51 pm IST

