Andhra Pradesh

Fire stations across the State to be modernised

₹28 crore will soon be released for this, says Home Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Friday announced that ₹28 crore would soon be released for the modernization of 29 fire stations across the State.

Ms. Sucharitha, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subash Chandrabose, inaugurated the building of the East Godavari District Fire Office here on Friday. The State Government spent ₹1 crore on the construction of the building.

Ms. Sucharitha said that a decision has been taken to modernise all the firing stations and the plan was being executed by providing the building infrastructure for all the fire stations. Director General (Fire Services) A.G. Anuradha has shared the plans of the State Government and equipment available with the fire services wing.

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, Kakinada MP V. Geetha, Kakinada MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and District Fire Officer Ch. Ratna Babu were present

