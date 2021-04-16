‘Fire safety equipment must at hospitals, educational institutes’

Srikakulam District Fire Officer Chintada Krupavaram on Thursday asked all educational institutions and hospitals to ensure installation and maintenance of fire safety equipment on their premises.

Mr. Krupavaram said that many organisations were installing the equipment as per norms but were failing to maintain them properly. As part of the Fire Safety Week, the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department launched awareness programmes in Palakonda, Ranasthalam, Tekkali and other places and they would continue till April 21, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Krupavaram said that hospital managements and schools and colleges can approach the department to get help from experts on maintenance of the equipment.

“We are planning to organise an awareness camp in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone on Saturday to enable the industries to follow safety norms and understand rescue procedures in case of an emergency,” he said.

Assistant District Fire Safety Officers B.J.D.S. Prasanth Kumar and K. Srinu Babu monitored the awareness programmes on gas leakages and response procedures. They said that people, particularly homemakers, should not panic in the event of a gas leak as they can be controlled easily by following simple techniques.