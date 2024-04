April 25, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There was a fire on a private gas pipeline at Ajitsingh Nagar on Thursday. No casualty was reported, and nearby residents and shops were alerted about the accident. According to fire officials, the pipeline supplied gas to households. On receiving information, the Ajitsingh Nagar fire personnel rushed to the spot and alerted the gas supply company. The gas supply was subsequently stopped and the fire put out. Reasons for the fire is being investigated.