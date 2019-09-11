Fire near Kanipakam temple creates flutter

Mild tension prevailed for a while at the temple town of Kanipakam, 12 km from here, on Tuesday morning when a fire broke out at a building close to the main temple.

The incident assumed significance due to the proximity of the temple and the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy at the temple town at the time of the mishap. Mr. Narayana Swamy and Mr. Subba Reddy were in Kanipakam in connection with the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy here.

District Fire officials said a three-storied building close to the temple was used by some ‘prasadam’ contractors to store laddus which would be supplied to the temple of Lord Anjaneya Swamy at Aragonda near Chittoor, and some other local temples. Officials said that the fire broke out on the third floor with thick smoke billowing out of the building. A short-circuit is suspected to have led to the blaze, officials said.

Prasadam gutted

The mishap left the prasadam stock gutted, and the heat led to developing of some cracks in the building. Apart from locally available fire engines as part of the arrangements for Brahmotsavams, officials deployed two more fire engines from Chittoor and Puthalapattu.

After a two-hour operation, the blaze was doused. Soon after the fire broke out, police and Fire Department staff evacuated gas cylinders from neighbouring houses as a safety measure.

Assistant District Fire Officer (Chittoor) Adinarayana Reddy said that the loss was put at ₹3 lakh, adding that the fire personnel managed to save property worth over ₹40 lakh from getting damaged.