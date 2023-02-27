Fire mishap in APIIC unit near Tirupati

February 27, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A fire mishap was reported at Foxlink company at the Electronics Cluster-I located at the APIIC zone near Tirupati international airport on Monday.

According to an official press release from the I&PR department, a fire broke out in the unit due to an electric short circuit. It was informed the impact of the mishap was minimal. A team of senior officials from the revenue and industries department rushed to the spot. The release confirmed that none was injured in the mishap. A special team was deployed to ascertain the material loss.