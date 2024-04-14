GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire mishap at warehouse in Anantapur

April 14, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out in a warehouse storing air coolers on Gooty Road, here on Sunday. The Fire Department officials said that the warehouse, named ‘Shri Hanuman Godown’, stored hundreds of fridges, AC units, and coolers which were transported to area stores as and when required.

After noticing that a huge fire had broken out in the warehouse at noon, the locals immediately informed the fire brigade, who reached the scene and worked tirelessly to put out the fire, with the District Fire Department Officer Srinivas Reddy himself supervising the efforts.

Speaking on the incident, Mr. Reddy said that the warehouse did not have any permits. Given the extent of the risk, it was feared that the loss might be significant. An investigation would determine whether the accident was caused by a short circuit, the official said.

