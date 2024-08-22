GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire mishap at oil palm factory premises in Muthukur

Published - August 22, 2024 07:54 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out on the premises of an oil palm factory in Muthukur village of SPS Nellore district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, a shed containing the waste used for animal feed caught fire at the oil palm factory run by 3F Industries Limited during 9:50 p.m.. Fire engine reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire within 15 minutes.

“As the incident took place during the night, no workers were present. No casualties were reported during the incident,” said Krishnapatnam Port Circle Inspector K. Venkant Reddy.

