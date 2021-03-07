Fire in sub-station, power goes off in 4 mandals

The 100 Mega Volt Ampere power transformer of the APTRANSCO’s 220 KV sub-station at Hindupur caught fire at 9 p.m. on Sunday leading to immediate power outage in Hindupur, Parigi, Chilamathur and Lepakshi mandals of the south-western parts of the district bordering Karnataka.
The Southern Distribution Company Limited of A.P. Superintending Engineer S. Varakumar told The Hindu that due to the heating of the elements in the transformer, it caught fire and it took more than half an hour to bring the blaze under control. (The fire was still on at the time of reporting).
The SPDCLAP has disconnected the substation and started drawing power from the remaining nearby sub-stations and was slowly restoring the power supply to some areas, but the main industrial town in the region, Hindupur, was still in dark and the power could get restored by 1 a.m. or by early morning. “It will not be possible to bear the entire load of the region from the remaining sub-stations, but some emergency and essential establishments will be provided power,” officials said. The restoration work was still on and the normalcy was likely to return by Monday morning.
