Fire in spinning mill, four cotton godowns gutted

BAPULAPADU (KRISHNA DT.)

01 December 2021 22:42 IST

Seven fire tenders trying to extinguish flames, says fire official

Fire broke out in Mohan Spintex India Private Limited at Remalle village in Bapulapadu mandal of the district on Wednesday. Cotton bales stored in four godowns were gutted in the accident.

Fire tenders from seven stations were deputed to extinguish the flames, said Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu. The operation continued till late in the evening when the reports last came in. However, no casualties were reported.

“We received call around 9.30 a.m. and fire tenders from Hanuman Junction and Nuzvid were initially rushed to the spot. About 70 fire officers, leading firemen and other staff are trying to put of fire,” District Fire Officer (DFO) I. Dharma Rao said.

Five more fire tenders from Mylavaram, Gannavaram, Auto Nagar and Vijayawada were rushed to Remalle village. The reasons for the fire mishap was not known immediately, Mr. Srinivasulu said.

“There are about 10 cotton godowns in the mill, of which four were destroyed. We are trying to prevent the flames from spreading to other godowns and the mill,” Mr. Dharma Rao said.

“We observed smoke coming out of the cotton godowns and immediately alerted the labourers, who in turn called the fire and police personnel. Officials rushed to the spot within a few minutes and sprinkled water to prevent the neighbouring units from catching fire,” said a villager Nageswara Rao.

Ginned cotton packed in bales, worth lakhs of rupees, was gutted in the fire accident. All the workers in the mill are safe, the labourers said.

The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services department registered a case and took up investigation, the DFO said.