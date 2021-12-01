Fire in spinning mill, four cotton godowns gutted

Seven fire tenders trying to extinguish flames at the spot, says RFO Srinivasulu.

Fire broke out in Mohan Spintex India Private Limited, in the district. Cotton bales stored in four godowns was gutted in the mishap.

Fire was not controlled even after five hours. However, no casualties were reported, the fire authorities said.

The Hanuman Junction fire station officials received a call about fire incident in the spinning mill located at Remalle village in Bapulapadu mandal, on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders from seven stations were deputed to extinguish flames, said Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu.

“We received call around 9.30 a.m. and fire tenders from Hanuman Junction and Nuzvid were initially rushed to the spot. About 70 fire officers, leading firemen and other staff were trying to put of fire,” District Fire Officer (DFO) I. Dharma Rao said.

Five more fire tenders from Mylavaram, Gannavaram, Auto Nagar and Vijayawada were rushed to Remalle village. The reasons for the incident was not known immediately, Mr. Srinivasulu, who is monitoring the operation at the spot told The Hindu.

“There are about ten cotton godowns in the mill, of which four were destroyed. We are trying to prevent spreading flames to other godowns and the mill,” Mr. Dharma Rao said.

“We observed smoke coming out of the cotton godowns and immediately alerted the labourers, who in turn called the fire and police personnel. Officials rushed to the spot within a few minutes and sprinkled water to prevent catching fire to the neighbouring units,” said a villager Nageswara Rao.

Ginned cotton packed in bales, worth lakhs of rupees, were gutted in the fire accident. All the workers in the mill are safe, the labourers said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department registered a case and took up investigation, the DFO said.