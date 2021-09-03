Fire in polymers company, no casualties reported

About 25 personnel of A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department were trying to extinguish flames.

Fire broke out in a plastic bags and material manufacturing company, located at Tempalli village in Krishna district in the early hours on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

Locals and the factory workers, who noticed flames in Sri Vidya Polymers, near Pedavutapalli village on Vijayawada outskirts, alerted the Fire and Police personnel around 5.50 a.m.

Six fire tenders from Gannavaram, Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Auto Nagar and Vijayawada fire stations rushed to the spot. Fire was not controlled till noon, the fire officials said.

About 25 personnel of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department were trying to extinguish flames.

East Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Vijaya Paul, who is monitoring the operation said that fire engulfed the entire factory. The reason for the fire mishap was not known immediately.

“The Fire and Police officials are taking steps to prevent the spread of fire to the surrounding factories,” the ACP said.

Station Fire Officers of different fire stations, Gannavaram CI Shivaji and other officers rushed to the spot.