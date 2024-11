Fire broke out in a private hospital in Koyyalagudem mandal in Eluru district on Monday. However, all the patients and attendants were safe.

Fire caught in the store room in Arogya Hospital destroying a few documents and other materials.

The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department staff put off the flames and shifted the patients as a precautionary measure. The reasons for the fire was not known immediately.

