Fire in godown destroys turmeric stock

Special Correspondent
A massive fire that broke out at a private premises on Devuni Kadapa Road destroyed turmeric stocks at a godown here on Tuesday.
Though two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, much of the stock, including 250 bags of turmeric, had been gutted by the time they could put out the fire. The value of the stock is put at ₹20 lakh, according to fire services official Madhava Naidu. Short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap.
