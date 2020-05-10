Fire in chemical unit triggers panic in Nellore

Close on the heels of the Visakhapatnam gas leak, a fire broke out in a chemical godown in Nellore on Sunday night, trigerring panic among the residents on Sunday night. Eye witnesses said an electric transformer exploded, causing the mishap.
People ran helter skelter as the mishap followed the Vizag gas leak incident which has left 12 people dead and thousands affected. Fire tenders rushed to Bodigadithota, near Mypadu gate and the flames were doused after a couple of hours. “'The situation is under control now,” said District Fire Officer K.Sreekanth who is overseeing the fire fighting operation.
Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav rushed to the spot and allayed the fears of the people. The denizens feared that the chemical reaction caused by the fire might be fatal.
