Fire broke out in a camphor godown in One Town area in the city. However, nobody was injured in the incident, the police said. On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and were trying to put off the flames. Reasons for the fire was not known immediately. Stocks packed in bags were gutted in flames, the police said.
Fire in camphor godown, no casualties
