Fire in banana orchards near Naidu’s house at Undavalli

Fire broke out in banana orchards near the house of former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Undavalli, on Sunday.

However, no casualties were reported. Fire tenders extinguished the flames, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel said.

Flames erupted in the harvested banana crop, located on Krishna river bank. On receiving information, Fire and Police rushed to the spot.

“A fire tender from the Secretariat at Velagapudi rushed to the spot and put off the blaze,” the Fire Department authorities said.

Farmers, who were raising horticulture crops on the river bund thanked the Fire and the Tadepalli police for responding to the phone call and preventing damage to other crops.