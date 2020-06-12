Fire destroys footwear store near Benz Cirle

VIJAYAWADA

12 June 2020 00:15 IST

Fire-fighters battle for 10 hours to put out blaze, one of them hurt

A fire in the Reliance Trends building close to Benz Circle on Thursday morning caused panic and inconvenience to locals and road users as it took nearly 10 hours for the fire-fighters to put out the blaze. A fire-fighter sustained a grievous injury in the operation.

Around 8.30 a.m. a fire broke out on the first floor of the building. Due to the burning of the footwear in the store thick smoke kept billowing out for several hours. However, no casualties were reported and most of the stock and interiors of the store were reduced to ashes.

The firemen struggled for nearly 10 hours to put it out using seven fire tenders.

“The accident was reported around 8.50 a.m. and fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. As it was a footwear store there was a lot of smoke due to the burning of plastic, rubber and other such material that released thick fumes with lots of pollutants. By 7 p.m. the flames were extinguished and the situation brought under control. Over 70 personnel and officers took part in the operation,” said fire officer K. Naresh.

No openings

“There was only one door for exit and entry which made the operation difficult. We made three holes to the walls and gained entry after which the building was cooled down gradually,” Mr. Naresh said. The source of the fire and the extent of damage was yet to be assessed, Mr. Naresh added.

On Friday, officials will revisit the spot and check if the building is equipped with fire-fighting equipment.

Meanwhile, a firefighter, Pavan, suffered a deep cut on his leg after a drilling machine he was using to make a hole in the wall of the store slipped and fell on him.

His condition was stable and he was out of danger, an official said.