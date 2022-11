The Governor of Andhra Pradesh conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed deep his grief over the death of three persons in the blast occurred in a fire crackers manufacturing unit near Kadiyuddha village, near Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district, on November 10.

Another worker, who suffered injuries in the accident, is undergoing treatment in the hospital, said the Governor on November 11, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.