Fire cracker sale picks up on eve of Deepavali in Anantapur  

People buying fire crackers from a shop in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The sale of fire crackers picked up in Anantapur on the eve of Deepavali on Sunday, with people thronging the shops set up on the city outskirts. Despite conducive weather for the festive season, not many shops were set up till Sunday morning.

Teams comprising fire services and police officials led by District Fire Officer V. Sreenivas Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu kept a vigil on the place. Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli visited the area where 100 crackers stalls were set up with strict adherence to the safety norms.

The authorities issued temporary license and NoCs two to three days in advance, traders started the sale on Sunday. The average amount spent on the crackers too seemed quite high with families spending between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 on an average.

Eco-friendly crackers were in great demand, but they were available at premium prices.

The Fire Services Department has set up temporary outposts near the cracker shops in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts. A fire tender was stationed near the shops in Anantapur.

In Anantapur district, 320 applications had been approved by the administration and 100 shops have been set up Anantapur city, said District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, 192 applications were received, said District Fire Officer Sankar Prasad. In Kurnool, 145 applications were received, but only 114 shop have been set up by Saturday, said District Fire Officer N. Avinash. In Nandyal district, 192 applications were received.