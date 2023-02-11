HamberMenu
Fire breaks out inside Nellore Collectorate

February 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in the storeroom of the SPSR Nellore district Collectorate here on February 11 (Saturday).

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in two hours, Nellore District Fire Officer K. Srikanth Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said that a preliminary probe into the incident was on. He ruled out the possibility of a short-circuit causing the fire as there was no power connection to the room, which the revenue authorities used to store only scrap. There were no casualties as it’s a closed holiday for the Collectorate on second Saturdays.

