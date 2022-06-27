Fire breaks out in Vijayawada college, students safe

Fire, police personnel rescue students

The furniture and other material destroyed in the fire at Sri Chaitanya Junior College near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

A fire broke out in Sri Chaitanya Junior College located on M.G. Road near Benz Circle on Monday. None was hurt as fire and police personnel rescued all the students from the four-storied building.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

Sri Chaitanya Junior College building near Benz Circle in Vijayawada where the fire broke out on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

As the news of the fire spread, panicked parents rushed to the college and took away their wards.

The fire broke out in the store room on the second floor around 3.15 p.m. and thick smoke billowed from the building. On seeing the flames and the smoke, students ran helter-skelter and came on to the busy M.G. Road.

On receiving the information, the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the students from the college building.

“A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Two ACs, a plastic tank and other material were burnt,” said Additional District Fire Officer T.S. Rao.

A major mishap was averted as the students were to gather for a tea break near the store room around 4 p.m. Some classrooms were located on the second flood, said a fireman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and District Fire Officer (DFO) M. Srinivas Reddy monitored the rescue operation.