Fire breaks out in SBI’s Kurnool branch

KURNOOL

11 May 2021 13:10 IST

The fire at bank’s Old Town branch was brought under control by 11 a.m. with the help of three fire tenders

Fire gutted the entire furniture and false roofing of the State Bank Of India Old Town branch in the city on Tuesday morning.

District Fire Officer V. Sreenivasa Reddy said that the fire that started at 9 a.m. was brought under control by 11 a.m. with the help of three fire tenders and the entire furniture, air conditioning machines, Printing machines, and the false roofing turned into ash, but the cash chest was safe. The loss of property was estimated at ₹10 lakh, the DFO said.

An electrical short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, he said.

The DFO said the timely action senior Fire Officer Prabhakar ensured that fire did not spread to the nearby properties.