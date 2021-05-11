Andhra Pradesh

Fire breaks out in SBI’s Kurnool branch

According to fire officials, about Rs.10 lakh worth of properties were destroyed by the fire at SBI's Old Town branch in Kurnool branch.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fire gutted the entire furniture and false roofing of the State Bank Of India Old Town branch in the city on Tuesday morning.

District Fire Officer V. Sreenivasa Reddy said that the fire that started at 9 a.m. was brought under control by 11 a.m. with the help of three fire tenders and the entire furniture, air conditioning machines, Printing machines, and the false roofing turned into ash, but the cash chest was safe. The loss of property was estimated at ₹10 lakh, the DFO said.

An electrical short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, he said.

The DFO said the timely action senior Fire Officer Prabhakar ensured that fire did not spread to the nearby properties.

