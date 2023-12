December 04, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

A fire broke out on the first floor of a private hospital at Bharathi Nagar in the city on Monday. However, no casualties were reported.

On receiving information, fire personnel rushed to the hospital and put out the flames. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

All the patients and their attendants were safe, said fire personnel.

