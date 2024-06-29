Fire breaks out in pharmaceutical company, none injured

A fire accident occurred on Saturday in Saraca Laboratories Limited located in the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone of Srikakulam district, causing tension among the employees, workers and others living around the factory.

According to sources, a there was a reported blast in the reactor, then fire broke out and thick smoke engulfed the entire area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as all the staff went to the canteen for lunch break. Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao and former MLA Gorle Kirankumar and others reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

The company management said that it had taken swift steps to douse the flames by using fire fighting equipment. The nearby pharmaceutical companies also sent equipment to douse the flames. Fire service department extended its support and restored normalcy in the company premises.