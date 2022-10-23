Fire breaks out in garments’ outlet in Vizianagaram, none hurt

ADVERTISEMENT
Stock worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a fire that broke out in a garments’ outlet here on Sunday. However, none was injured in the accident that reportedly occurred due to a short circuit.
A few weeks ago, a minor fire accident took place in the same mall, Vishal Mart, located near the R&B junction.
Collector A. Suryakumari, SP M. Deepika, local MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, ZP chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and others visited the spot.
The Collector directed the fire department to submit a detailed report for the frequent fire accidents in the mall.