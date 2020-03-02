Fire breaks out in apartment in Nellore

NELLORE

02 March 2020 23:21 IST

People ran helter skelter following raging fire in ‘Sai Nivas’ complex here on Monday evening. Fire-fighters battled for more than two hours and put out the fire reportedly caused by electric short circuit, damaging electric appliances and other household articles.

“There is no loss of life as we brought it under control quickly,” said Fire Department officials. An electric transformer blast in front of the apartment complex led to an electric short circuit in one of the flats causing the mishap, eye witnesses said.

Advertising

Advertising