Fire breaks out at TTD administrative building

Published - August 17, 2024 09:29 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire broke out in an annex block of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building in Tirupati on Saturday, but swift action by firefighters prevented any major damage.

The incident occurred in the chambers of a deputy executive engineer, where staff had lit an oil lamp for their routine Saturday Pooja and left the room. Other TTD personnel who noticed smoke rising from the chambers alerted the fire team, who immediately extinguished the fire.

According to TTD CVSO Sridhar, a few files were partially burnt in the fire, but there was no significant loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated by police.

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao said a few hard copies might have been partially damaged but their digital records remain intact.

