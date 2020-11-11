Fire breaks out at timber workshop in Vijayawada

No loss of life was reported

Fire broke out at a sanitary and timber workshop at Two Town area in the early hours of Wednesday. No one was injured in the mishap.

The workshop was functioning out of an old cinema theatre which was leased out to the present owners.

Furniture and other material worth lakhs of rupees was damaged in the fire mishap, the A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel said.

According to Krishna District Fire Officer (DFO) M. Srinivas Reddy, fire erupted at the timber workshop and the fire control personnel received the call at around midnight. Five tenders from Kothapet and other stations rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“Firemen prevented the fire from spreading to nearby shops and extinguished the flames after three hours. The operation was completed at around 3.15 a.m.” Mr. Reddy said.

The reason behind the blaze is being investigated. A case has been registered, the DFO said.