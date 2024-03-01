Fire breaks out at children’s home run by Vasavya Mahila Mandali; none hurt

March 01, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A fire broke out in a children’s home for girls being run by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), near Vinayaka Nagar, at Kanuru on Thursday night. However, no casualties were reported with firemen rushing to the spot and rescuing all the inmates.

Autonagar Station Fire Officer (SFO) K. Naresh, on Friday, said a lit mosquito coil kept on one of the beds fell on a blanket and caught fire. The girls ran out as smoke engulfed the home.

There were no fire extinguishers at the home. The students are requested to be cautious while lighting incense sticks and mosquito coils in houses and hostels, Mr. Naresh said.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials said that 67 girls were provided shelter at the home and all are safe.

