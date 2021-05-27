Fire breaks out at 132-KV substation in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 23:17 IST

A fire broke out at the 132-KV electrical sub-station of AP Transco in Gopalapatnam at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, said Marripalem Fire Station Officer Gopi Krishna.

“There were no casualties or injuries. After we received the call at 3.30 a.m., three fire tenders, two from Marripalem and one from Suryabagh, were rushed to the spot. It took around one-and-a-half hours to douse the fire due to the presence of a large quantity of transformer oil in the transformers,” Mr. Gopi Krishna said.

As per the initial assessment, the fire was major in nature and some parts of the sub-station were gutted.

“The cause of fire is being investigated and loss of material is being assessed by the technical team of AP Transco personnel. As of now, the officials assume that the fire occurred due to a technical glitch/fault. We will also ascertain the cause of fire after conducting a joint investigation with Transco officials,” said Mr. Gopi Krishna.