Andhra Pradesh

Fire at service centre, 75 two-wheelers gutted

A major fire broke out in the sub-cellar complex of a two-wheeler service centre at Industrial Estate area under the Kancharapalem police station limits, here on Saturday. Though there are no causalities reported, over 75 two-wheelers were estimated to be gutted. According to the Fire Department officials, a few more vehicles were partially damaged. Officials said that the mishap might have happened due to some malfunction in some battery section. Investigation is on.

