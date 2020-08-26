Fire at Anantapur GGH: all COVID-19 patients safe

Collector visits hospital, takes stock of situation

Fire broke out in the record room of the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Government General Hospital here at midnight of Tuesday creating panic among COVID-19 patients housed there. However, all the patients, numbering 32, were shifted to other wards in the hospital. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Hospital Superintendent M. Ramaswamy Naik told The Hindu that old records, stored in the room, were destroyed in the fire. Even the wooden main door of the record room got burnt and the fire extinguishers at the hospital premises were of no use and none even tried to use them as they ran out and called the fire service personnel. “All the oxygen cylinders, ventilators and medical equipment housed in the ID Ward were also immediately shifted,” Dr. Ramaswamy said.

Assistant Collector G. Surya Sai Praveenchand, who is the OSD of the hospital, rushed to the spot and monitored the operation.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu along with his police personnel also extended help. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, visited the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and took stock of the situation.

“The records that were piled for the past 10 years touched the electrical panel. Owing to excessive use of ventilators and other electrical equipment, panels got heated up and led to the burning of papers,” said Dr. Ramaswamy.

