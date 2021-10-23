Fire and flooding reported onboard INS Ranvijay

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2021 23:04 IST

ENC officials say four sailors suffered burns

An incident of fire and flooding was reported onboard the Indian Navy’s destroyer, INS Ranvijay, here on Saturday. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) officials confirmed the incident in a release on Saturday night. The officials said that the incident occurred at around 5.30 p.m. and the situation was brought under control by naval teams. According to the officials, four sailors suffered burns during the fire-fighting process and were shifted to naval hospital, INHS Kalyani, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials also stated that the ship had recently returned from an exercise at sea and was berthed alongside at the Visakhapatnam Naval Harbour. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

Advertising

Advertising