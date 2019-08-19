Fire accident victim shifted to Mumbai for advanced treatment

Following instructions from District Collector V. Vinay Chand, 24-year old Jivang Joshi, one of victims of a fire accident on the offshore supply vessel Coastal Jaguar off the Visakhapatnam coast on August 12, was airlifted to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment on Saturday.

Joint Collector-II M. Venkateswara Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao inspected the arrangements for shifting Joshi in a helicopter. Earlier, the officials planned to shift him at 7 a.m., but due to bad weather, the helicopter took off at 11 a.m.

It may be recalled that of the 29 crew members on-board Coastal Jaguar, 27 were rescued by personnel of the Indian Coast Guard and Visakhapatnam Port Trust after they jumped into the sea from the burning vessel. One crew member was killed in the mishap and one was still missing.

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar also formed a team to inquire into the fire accident. He said that the team was assessing the cause of the accident and the report was expected shortly.